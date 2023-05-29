Bushra Bibi Leaves Imran Khan house? Azhar Siddique big revelation

Peaceful Civilian
That the rapist pmln and isi have forced her out.What are pti supporters view on this
Yes isi army air force rangers nawaj begum bilawal all are rapist, only in niazis 4 year of rule there was no rape he stopped isi from raping, imagine, jiay jiay jiay niaziThat the rapist pmln and isi have forced her out.
Still its pretty bad Optics .Toshakhana and Al Qadir are no cases that’s why it didn’t stick in the courts.
Though I would like the cases to go on and see if the PDM, Generals, Malik Riaz, Hussain Nawaz are exonerated.
I think Imran Khan should marry Zunaira Azhar ..... yes, she brought too many allegations on Imran Khan....I think his news spokesman is right....she and her friends are only damaging to imran and pti... people like farah goggi and her husband are pieces of shit!
I am not PTI supporter, Only Imran Khan ... feel your hate... Right now whole Indian media targeting Imran Khan ...... nothing new and u have reason to hate...Kuch bhi sir.. now PTi ppl will say IK should marry Shireen Mazari...
No more marriage for IK ..
He has hardly 10-12 more active years... Let him dedicate himself fully
I personally feel IK was just good optics as far as relationship with India was concerned.. he just spoke about Kashmir issue in his tenure...nothing more
Yes 9th MayI personally feel IK was just good optics as far as relationship with India was concerned.. he just spoke about Kashmir issue in his tenure...nothing more
. Just lip service
And sir as far as 9 may riots go.. PTI extreme bhakts have achieved what Indian army raaaw and mossad could not achieve...