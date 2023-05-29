What's new

Bushra Bibi Leaves Imran Khan house? Azhar Siddique big revelation

Toshakhana and Al Qadir are no cases that’s why it didn’t stick in the courts.

Though I would like the cases to go on and see if the PDM, Generals, Malik Riaz, Hussain Nawaz are exonerated.
 
Toshakhana and Al Qadir are no cases that’s why it didn’t stick in the courts.

Though I would like the cases to go on and see if the PDM, Generals, Malik Riaz, Hussain Nawaz are exonerated.
Still its pretty bad Optics .

Add to it Bushra bibis recordings...

Mano ya na mano.. IK deserves better
 
she and her friends are only damaging to imran and pti... people like farah goggi and her husband are pieces of shit!
I think Imran Khan should marry Zunaira Azhar ..... yes, she brought too many allegations on Imran Khan....I think his news spokesman is right....
 
I think Imran Khan should marry Zunaira Azhar ..... yes, she brought too many allegations on Imran Khan....I think his news spokesman is right....
Kuch bhi sir.. now PTi ppl will say IK should marry Shireen Mazari...

No more marriage for IK ..

He has hardly 10-12 more active years... Let him dedicate himself fully
 
Kuch bhi sir.. now PTi ppl will say IK should marry Shireen Mazari...

No more marriage for IK ..

He has hardly 10-12 more active years... Let him dedicate himself fully
I am not PTI supporter, Only Imran Khan ... feel your hate... Right now whole Indian media targeting Imran Khan ...... nothing new and u have reason to hate...
 
I am not PTI supporter, Only Imran Khan ... feel your hate... Right now whole Indian media targeting Imran Khan ...... nothing new and u have reason to hate...
I personally feel IK was just good optics as far as relationship with India was concerned.. he just spoke about Kashmir issue in his tenure...nothing more
. Just lip service

And sir as far as 9 may riots go.. PTI extreme bhakts have achieved what Indian army raaaw and mossad could not achieve...
 
I personally feel IK was just good optics as far as relationship with India was concerned.. he just spoke about Kashmir issue in his tenure...nothing more
. Just lip service

And sir as far as 9 may riots go.. PTI extreme bhakts have achieved what Indian army raaaw and mossad could not achieve...
Yes 9th May


Where 25 PTI supporters died to the tune of 0 security forces and where some buildings burnt down with all the evidence pointing it to be estbs doing


Pathetic lumber 1 fans Jaahil insaan ho tum log
 

