Bushisms from Pompeo.

Sineva

Sineva

SENIOR MEMBER
May 24, 2018
2,138
-3
4,004
Country
Australia
Location
Korea, Democratic Peoples Republic Of
Heres one that really gave me yet another laugh from the chump regime.
It seems that mr pompeo has decided to copy the example of a certain american ex-president who was infamous for his poor grammar.

Note to Mr Pompeo:
One may pose the threat of instability or may even be the cause of instability,but one does not "poses the instability".:smart:
 
