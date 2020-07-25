Bushisms from Pompeo.

Heres one that really gave me yet another laugh from the chump regime.
It seems that mr pompeo has decided to copy the example of a certain american ex-president who was infamous for his poor grammar.
Note to Mr Pompeo:
One may pose the threat of instability or may even be the cause of instability,but one does not "poses the instability".
