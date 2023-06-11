Bus system of Pakistan

.,.,First, the best system is the best used system, and on that count ZuPeshawar takes the lead. Despite opening only three years ago, during the pandemic, and being situated in a smaller city than Karachi and Lahore, it has the highest average daily ridership thus far.It also had the highest price tag, with a foreign loan from the Asian Development Bank, but those are probably the reasons why it’s doing better than its peers — it is better designed and better run. Of all five, ZuPeshawar had the most easily accessible, and updated, information available on its website.Second, the best system is an integrated system. Here too, ZuPeshawar wins. A single trunk line without a robust feeder service will only limp so far. The Lahore Metrobus is an exception (it was overcapacity before its feeder service was even inaugurated, as an afterthought four years later, in 2017), but all others without a feeder network — Green and Orange Lines in Karachi, the Red Line in Rawalpindi/Islamabad and even the Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore — have struggled to ramp up ridership as quickly as ZuPeshawar did, with its integrated feeder service.A feeder service is also not just buses plying off-corridor: it includes all aspects of the commuting experience, including bus stops, information systems, payment methods, communication strategy and last mile solutions. The only system that gave all this serious thought, thanks to its foreign consultants, was Peshawar’s.Third, the best system is a financially sustainable system, and on this count, there are currently no winners. Here’s a universal truth: all transit systems need taxpayer support one way or other — either in the form of dedicated revenue source (tax or commercial) at inception, or through subsidies later. The topic of subsidy was politically the most charged and toxic issue over the last few years, but it turns out all systems, despite what their proponents argued, require subsidies for operations.Fare revenue for most transit systems globally does not exceed 40 percent and the shortfall is made up through non-fare revenue (commercial rent, advertising, merchandise and so on). Pakistani systems are no different or worse on fare revenue but have spectacularly failed so far in mobilising non-fare revenue, either due to legal issues that prevent them from earning through advertising, or through bad financial modelling that doesn’t allocate a recurring non-fare revenue source, like commercial property. On this count, all systems need to step up.