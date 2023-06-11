What's new

Bus system of Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
96,407
106
154,455
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
6483e282c2061.jpg



First, the best system is the best used system, and on that count ZuPeshawar takes the lead. Despite opening only three years ago, during the pandemic, and being situated in a smaller city than Karachi and Lahore, it has the highest average daily ridership thus far.

It also had the highest price tag, with a foreign loan from the Asian Development Bank, but those are probably the reasons why it’s doing better than its peers — it is better designed and better run. Of all five, ZuPeshawar had the most easily accessible, and updated, information available on its website.

Second, the best system is an integrated system. Here too, ZuPeshawar wins. A single trunk line without a robust feeder service will only limp so far. The Lahore Metrobus is an exception (it was overcapacity before its feeder service was even inaugurated, as an afterthought four years later, in 2017), but all others without a feeder network — Green and Orange Lines in Karachi, the Red Line in Rawalpindi/Islamabad and even the Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore — have struggled to ramp up ridership as quickly as ZuPeshawar did, with its integrated feeder service.

A feeder service is also not just buses plying off-corridor: it includes all aspects of the commuting experience, including bus stops, information systems, payment methods, communication strategy and last mile solutions. The only system that gave all this serious thought, thanks to its foreign consultants, was Peshawar’s.

Third, the best system is a financially sustainable system, and on this count, there are currently no winners. Here’s a universal truth: all transit systems need taxpayer support one way or other — either in the form of dedicated revenue source (tax or commercial) at inception, or through subsidies later. The topic of subsidy was politically the most charged and toxic issue over the last few years, but it turns out all systems, despite what their proponents argued, require subsidies for operations.

Fare revenue for most transit systems globally does not exceed 40 percent and the shortfall is made up through non-fare revenue (commercial rent, advertising, merchandise and so on). Pakistani systems are no different or worse on fare revenue but have spectacularly failed so far in mobilising non-fare revenue, either due to legal issues that prevent them from earning through advertising, or through bad financial modelling that doesn’t allocate a recurring non-fare revenue source, like commercial property. On this count, all systems need to step up.

6483e2c82de66.jpg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan’s ‘First-Ever’ Electric Bus Hits The Road In Karachi
2
Replies
15
Views
864
epebble
E
CrazyZ
Where are the buses?
Replies
1
Views
924
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
beijingwalker
Why U.S. rail travel is so expensive
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
135
Views
3K
gambit
gambit
H
Punjab Cabinet Approves Mass Underground Transit System in Lahore
Replies
11
Views
550
SoulSpokesman
S
muhammadhafeezmalik
Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon
Replies
4
Views
670
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom