Bus-sized asteroid to zoom narrowly past Earth tonight, ducking below satellites

DavidsSling
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 30, 2019
- 717
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday.
The newly discovered asteroid will come within 13,000 miles (22,000 kilometers) of Earth, well below many of the communications satellites orbiting the planet, scientists said this week. The closest approach will occur at 9.18pm AEST over the southeastern Pacific Ocean.
This image from video made available by NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies shows the path of asteroid 2020 SW as it safely passes Earth on Thursday,
September 24, 2020. Orbiting the Earth is the location of a typical geosynchronous satellite (labeled "GEOSAT"), orbiting 36,000 kilometres above Earth's equator. At bottom right is the moon. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
Once it's gone, the asteroid won't be back to Earth's neighbourhood until 2041.
Scientists estimate the asteroid is between 4.5 metres to 9 metres. By asteroid standards, that's considered puny.
Asteroids of this size hit Earth's atmosphere and burn up once every year or two, said Paul Chodas, director of the Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. There could be as many as 100 million of these little asteroids out there.
The real threat are considerably bigger asteroids. The good news is that these are easier to spot much sooner than just a few days out.
Asteroid 2020 SW, as it is known, was discovered last Friday by the Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
– Reported with Associated Press
The newly discovered asteroid will come within 13,000 miles (22,000 kilometers) of Earth, well below many of the communications satellites orbiting the planet, scientists said this week. The closest approach will occur at 9.18pm AEST over the southeastern Pacific Ocean.
This image from video made available by NASA's Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies shows the path of asteroid 2020 SW as it safely passes Earth on Thursday,
September 24, 2020. Orbiting the Earth is the location of a typical geosynchronous satellite (labeled "GEOSAT"), orbiting 36,000 kilometres above Earth's equator. At bottom right is the moon. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
Once it's gone, the asteroid won't be back to Earth's neighbourhood until 2041.
Scientists estimate the asteroid is between 4.5 metres to 9 metres. By asteroid standards, that's considered puny.
Asteroids of this size hit Earth's atmosphere and burn up once every year or two, said Paul Chodas, director of the Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. There could be as many as 100 million of these little asteroids out there.
The real threat are considerably bigger asteroids. The good news is that these are easier to spot much sooner than just a few days out.
Asteroid 2020 SW, as it is known, was discovered last Friday by the Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona in Tucson.
– Reported with Associated Press
Bus-sized asteroid to zoom narrowly past Earth tonight, ducking below satellites
An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past ...
www.9news.com.au