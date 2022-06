Bus Service for Karachi Inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Latest - DAWN.COM Checkout for the Latest and Top News from Pakistan and around the world

Good news for the people of Karachi: Under the Sindh Gov't People's Bus Service project, 240 buses will run on 7 routes of Karachi from today.240 air conditioned buses have been imported from chinaRoute 1: from Model Colony to Tower covering 29.5 kilometres having 38 stationsRoute 2: from North Karachi to Indus Hospital (Korangi) distance 32.9km;Route 3: from Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi (Korangi Industrial Area) 33km;Route 4: from North Karachi to Dockyard 30.4km;Route 5: from Surjani Town to PAF Masroor 28.2km;Route 6: from Gulshan-i-Bihar (Orangi Town) to Singer Chowrangi 29km andRoute 7: from Mosamiyat to Baldia Town 28.9km.Rs 50 per ride