Burundi Gets First Covid-19 Vaccines in Donation From China

Burundi received its first Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, a Chinese donation of 500,000 Sinopharm doses valued at $3 million.“We have received these doses from the Chinese government as a grant,” Health Minister Thaddée Ndikumana said. More vaccines from Belgium, France, and the U.S. are expected, Ndikumana said, without giving more details.