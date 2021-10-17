Tai Hai Chen
Burundi Gets First Covid-19 Vaccines in Donation From China
Burundi received its first Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, a Chinese donation of 500,000 Sinopharm doses valued at $3 million.
www.bloomberg.com
“We have received these doses from the Chinese government as a grant,” Health Minister Thaddée Ndikumana said. More vaccines from Belgium, France, and the U.S. are expected, Ndikumana said, without giving more details.