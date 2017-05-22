Burned from the land: How 60 years of racial violence shaped America

The Williams Dreamland Theatre was destroyed during the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921. (Photo by Greenwood Cultural Center/Getty Images)

The Greenwood District is seen burning during the riot on June 1, 1921. The text seen on the image was etched onto the negative at the time of printing, according to the Smithsonian. (Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture/Gift of Cassandra P. Johnson Sm

"The South lost the Civil War. The South’s response to that loss was that it was going to win the race war."

The front page of the Detroit Free Press on March 7, 1863.

White supremacists burned down Wilmington, North Carolina’s Daily Record newspaper building in their 1898 attempt to overthrow the city’s biracial government. (Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images)

"Once upon a time in the West, there were over 200 Chinese communities until the Chinese [people] who lived in them were driven out."

An article from the San Francisco Examiner on July 25, 1877.

The anti-Chinese riot of October 31, 1880, in Denver is depicted in this wood engraving first published in November 1880 in Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper. (Library of Congress)



Monica Muñoz Martinez is one of The 1885 massacre at Rock Springs, Wyoming, is depicted in this Harper’s Weekly wood engraving. (Library of Congress)Monica Muñoz Martinez is one of several historians working to bring more attention to the long history of persecution against Mexican people who, along with Native Americans, suffered as White American interests expanded West into territories they’d already been living in.

"Entire communities of people were being effectively reduced overnight to the lower class."

An article from the Owensboro Messenger on Nov. 1, 1919

Six blocks in East St. Louis, Illinois, were reduced to rubble during racially motivated riots in 1917. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

An African American man moves his belongings to a safety zone under police protection during the Chicago race riots of 1919. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Forsyth County, Georgia, is an affluent, mostly White community near Atlanta that was once home to a thriving Black community until a brutal attack in 1912. CNN’s Ryan Young went to learn more.

Burned from the land: How 60 years of racial violence shaped America The Tulsa race massacre of 1921 was one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history. It was also part of a larger pattern of assault, one that targeted communities of color across the country. Learn more in this installment of “History Refocused.”