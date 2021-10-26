Burma seems to be on the road to completely explode soon. What will BD/India do?

So that's the question,
Burmese army is about to start a full scale assault on the biggest, and most well armed ethnic army. I bet there will be tons of refugees, and armed groups crossing the border.
What will BD/India do if they will get a new Syria on their borders?
