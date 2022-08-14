What's new

Burj Khalifa bleeds green on Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,683
19
25,816
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1660505311530.png

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in green color on Sunday evening to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan or its silver jubilee.

Videos on social media platforms showed 828-meter super scraper turned green with the appearance of a crescent and a star representing the Pakistani flag.

On August 14, 1947, Pakistan achieved independence from British colonial rule when Britain partitioned the country into two independent dominions, Muslim Pakistan and India.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Burj Khalifa bleeds green on Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day

On August 14, 1947, Pakistan achieved independence from British colonial rule
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

MultaniGuy
National Geographic on Kashmir Dispute
Replies
4
Views
980
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
War Thunder
Pakistan flag orientation on Dubai's Burj Khalifa angers expats
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
Last starfighter
L
Dubious
Dubai's Burj Khalifa to light up with Pakistan flag tonight
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Shahzaz ud din
No Indian national flag on Burj Khalifa tonight : Khaleej Times
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
Ziri
Emirati Rulers Face Rising Pressure Over Human Rights
Replies
1
Views
471
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom