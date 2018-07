Burhan Wani a face of freedom, a Hero of Asia, a Hope of Kashmir and one of the most powerful and influential youth of 2016 was killed by rouge Indian Army on 8 July 2016. He sparked the biggest wave of freedom struggle world has seen in the beautiful valley cover with the blood of civilians.This Death Anniversary is on 8th of July and India army will cross all limits to stop the protests that will happen on 8th of July. I am starting this thread to keep you posted on the events that are taking place.