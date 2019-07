NAB was looking into the role of Shahid Tarar, who was then chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA),

It is the second big road project of CPEC that NAB has picked for inquiry. It is already looking into the Rs315-billion Sukkur-Multan CPEC project.

Sources said NAB’s decision to investigate CPEC road projects has also raised questions over the viability of ML-I framework agreement that Pakistan and China signed in May 2017,

he planning ministry would move ahead with the ML-I project only after seeking input of the Prime Minister’s Office, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) and other agencies concerned, according to an official who has been involved in the approval process.

After coming to power, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government levelled serious allegations of corruption in CPEC deals.