What's new

Burdened by debt, Kerala contractor murders wife, daughter before killing self

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,552
3
2,784
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Burdened by debt, Kerala contractor murders wife, daughter before killing self
In the early hours of Tuesday, residents of Vettor village woke to screams from the house, which was in flames. They managed to enter the premises, but could enter the rooms only after rescue teams doused the fire.
Faced with a mounting debt incurred from his business, a contractor at Vettor village in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district died by suicide after killing his wife and daughter on Tuesday, police said.

Sreekumar (58) was an ‘A’ class contractor executing construction projects for military establishments in Thiruvanantha-puram. He lived with his wife Mini (52) and daughter Anandalak-shmi, a PhD student.

In the early hours of Tuesday, residents of Vettor village woke to screams from the house, which was in flames. They managed to enter the premises, but could enter the rooms only after rescue teams doused the fire.

Police said a preliminary assessment indicated Sreekumar might have ended life after killing his wife and daughter.

Investigating officer G Gopakumar said, “He (Sreekumar) has left suicide note blaming a sub-contractor who failed to complete a work on time, causing financial liability. We have started a probe for unnatural death, but so far have not named anyone for abetting the suicides. Local people have indicated the family’s loan burden in financial institutions, but we are yet to arrive at a figure.”

Family sources said Sreekumar had handed over his work to a sub-contractor, who not only failed to meet the deadline, but also abandoned the work halfway.
This put additional liability on Sreekumar, the original contractor. He had to avail fresh loans after pledging the house to find resources to complete the assigned works.
A close relative, Lina V, said the family had indicated that they would be forced to take an extreme step if their financial liability is not sorted out.


indianexpress.com

Burdened by debt, Kerala contractor murders wife, daughter before killing self

In the early hours of Tuesday, residents of Vettor village woke to screams from the house, which was in flames. They managed to enter the premises, but could enter the rooms only after rescue teams doused the fire.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
2,552
-36
1,792
Country
India
Location
India
How is this news any how relevant to defence to be discussed in this forum? Are we going to discuss on every individual death in India. If it is, then I will start posting news from my locality to entertain PDF audience.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
LKJ86 CPEC projects bear tangible fruits, add no debt burden to Pakistan: Chinese State Councilor - Xinhua World Affairs 6
S CPEC projects have no immediate debt burden on Pakistan: CPEC 1
BHarwana No Debt burden on Pakistan. Pakistani debt the most soft in the world. Pakistan Economy 51
mohammad45 USA already one of the world’s largest debt burden Americas 5
S US concerned over unsustainable financial debt burdens to Sri Lanka by China Central & South Asia 5
N First year in office: Debt burden mounts as borrowing rises Rs1.8t Social & Current Events 3
F Debt burden hobbles Indian infra on road to recovery Indian Defence Forum 9
A.Rafay Pakistans IMF debt burden shrinks by $2.522b with 7th repayment Pakistan Economy 29
L Is huge debt burden threatens Pakistan? Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
fatman17 Opinion The rising debt burden Pakistan Economy 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top