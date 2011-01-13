Burdened by debt, Kerala contractor murders wife, daughter before killing self

In the early hours of Tuesday, residents of Vettor village woke to screams from the house, which was in flames. They managed to enter the premises, but could enter the rooms only after rescue teams doused the fire.

Faced with a mounting debt incurred from his business, a contractor at Vettor village in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district died by suicide after killing his wife and daughter on Tuesday, police said.Sreekumar (58) was an ‘A’ class contractor executing construction projects for military establishments in Thiruvanantha-puram. He lived with his wife Mini (52) and daughter Anandalak-shmi, a PhD student.In the early hours of Tuesday, residents of Vettor village woke to screams from the house, which was in flames. They managed to enter the premises, but could enter the rooms only after rescue teams doused the fire.Police said a preliminary assessment indicated Sreekumar might have ended life after killing his wife and daughter.Investigating officer G Gopakumar said, “He (Sreekumar) has left suicide note blaming a sub-contractor who failed to complete a work on time, causing financial liability. We have started a probe for unnatural death, but so far have not named anyone for abetting the suicides. Local people have indicated the family’s loan burden in financial institutions, but we are yet to arrive at a figure.”Family sources said Sreekumar had handed over his work to a sub-contractor, who not only failed to meet the deadline, but also abandoned the work halfway.This put additional liability on Sreekumar, the original contractor. He had to avail fresh loans after pledging the house to find resources to complete the assigned works.A close relative, Lina V, said the family had indicated that they would be forced to take an extreme step if their financial liability is not sorted out.