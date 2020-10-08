‘Bundal Island project to attract $50bn investment’

What's new

Sindh governor says he will soon meet CM Murad to address PPP's grievances regarding the project
By
Staff Report
-
October 8, 2020




ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the Bundal Island project off the coast of Karachi will attract $50 billion investment, which will benefit the country’s overall economy.

Addressing a news conference along with Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday, the governor said that the federal government will take all the stakeholders on board prior to initiating this eco-friendly project.

He said a working group will be established consisting of representation from provincial and federal governments and other relevant departments.
“Bundle Island will increase the revenue of Sindh and it will also become an important tourist destination in the country,” Ismail said, adding that the project would attract up to five million tourists with people already approaching the government for investment in the project.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to expedite work on the Bundal Island project aimed at constructing two new cities on the island.
The governor said the project will generate approximately 150,000 job opportunities, adding that he will soon hold a meeting with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to address reservations of the Sindh government.

“Bundal Island will remain part of the Sindh province,” he said. “This is not a housing project rather a plan to construct a city.”
Speaking on the occasion, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi said that the area of Bundle Island is under jurisdiction of Port Qasim Authority. “Pakistan People’s Party is trying to make it an issue unnecessarily,” he maintained.

Now we know why PPP is opposing it. $50biilion can uplift sindh and Karachi. They don't want lose power over the people.
 
PPP is the biggest cancer to be inflicted upon Pakistan. They are solely responsible for the destruction of Pakistans thriving tiger economy in the 60's, they are solely responsible for the break up of Pakistan due to the racist attitude to Harami bhutto whose ego couldnt handle losing to a bengali, they are responsible for the geopolitical failure that inflicted pakistan upon the demise of Zia.

PPP has cost Sindh trillions of dollars USD yet still these fools will yell jiya bhutto and vote for this cancer.
 
plus we need cities away from karachi . karachi is already crowded making more projects will make him more crowded . this should be build 100kms from karachi city .
 
I just hope they don't waste land by selling plots if Islands are developed. Only high rise apartments should be allowed.
Imran Khan said:
plus we need cities away from karachi . karachi is already crowded making more projects will make him more crowded . this should be build 100kms from karachi city .
No one will invest there. Bundle island are next to DHA/Clifton. Its literally perfect location to attract huge investment.
 
Kabira said:
No one will invest there. Bundle island are next to DHA/Clifton. Its literally perfect location to attract huge investment.
Yes.
It may sound like a nice idea to 'build new cities' away from the already over-crowded cities but most often such ideas are just fantasy. You know, someone in PDF recently suggested to store rain/river overflow water from Sindh all the way to a huge dry lake deep in Baluchistan's area near Iran....


Bundal Island is so far untouched and forms a barrier to the sea and storms because of the mangrove forest. I would hate to see it go to more development. But I understand the economic needs. I just hope it will be Sustainable Development.

PS. Bundal or Buddo Island may also be the 'Dog Island' where many stray dogs have found shelter and passing by fishermen give them water and food. There are very sad but inspiring videos on You Tube about the dogs.
 
Kabira said:
I just hope they don't waste land by selling plots if Islands are developed. Only high rise apartments should be allowed.


No one will invest there. Bundle island are next to DHA/Clifton. Its literally perfect location to attract huge investment.
Create infrastructure investment bonds to build world class roads, metro, power stations, etc... at the same time the federal government should sell off land plots at cheap prices to the developers. Residential and Commercial. Developers can create ETF bonds to finance development then resell at higher prices.

Everyone makes $$$
Meengla said:
Yes.
It may sound like a nice idea to 'build new cities' away from the already over-crowded cities but most often such ideas are just fantasy. You know, someone in PDF recently suggested to store rain/river overflow water from Sindh all the way to a huge dry lake deep in Baluchistan's area near Iran....


Bundal Island is so far untouched and forms a barrier to the sea and storms because of the mangrove forest. I would hate to see it go to more development. But I understand the economic needs. I just hope it will be Sustainable Development.

PS. Bundal or Buddo Island may also be the 'Dog Island' where many stray dogs have found shelter and passing by fishermen give them water and food. There are very sad but inspiring videos on You Tube about the dogs.
Most cities in Pakistan are expanding towards the outer suburbs. This is natural trend of urbanization. Here in the states major cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angela have a scaled out development model where the metros extend into suburbs over 40-50 miles from the city center. Infact larger scaled out cities have outgrew cities such as New York, Chicago, Miami, etc (vertically developed cities) by a long shot and have much better standards of living.

Pakistan simply has enough land to cater to its populations urbanization. And extending into suburbs provides way cheaper land prices to develop benefitting the middle class/poor.
 
Meengla said:
Yes.
It may sound like a nice idea to 'build new cities' away from the already over-crowded cities but most often such ideas are just fantasy. You know, someone in PDF recently suggested to store rain/river overflow water from Sindh all the way to a huge dry lake deep in Baluchistan's area near Iran....


Bundal Island is so far untouched and forms a barrier to the sea and storms because of the mangrove forest. I would hate to see it go to more development. But I understand the economic needs. I just hope it will be Sustainable Development.

PS. Bundal or Buddo Island may also be the 'Dog Island' where many stray dogs have found shelter and passing by fishermen give them water and food. There are very sad but inspiring videos on You Tube about the dogs.
I am against any project that harms wild life. Government must protect wild life. Before making this island commerical city, they must relocate wild life to somewhere else. It's unfair and in developed countries, such things rarely happens. It's like destroying someone home. We must protect wild life.
 
Imran Khan said:
plus we need cities away from karachi . karachi is already crowded making more projects will make him more crowded . this should be build 100kms from karachi city .
It’s harder to construct brand new cities from nothing, far away from existing urban centers, unless you simultaneously develop some kind of high speed rail infrastructure linking the new developments to existing centers where employment opportunities are.

Islamabad was unique because, as the Capital of the country, it brought its own employment ecosystem with it in the form of government offices, embassies, dipmomats etc, and even then it was pretty close to Rawalpindi.
Arsalan 345 said:
I am against any project that harms wild life. Government must protect wild life. Before making this island commerical city, they must relocate wild life to somewhere else. It's unfair and in developed countries, such things rarely happens. It's like destroying someone home. We must protect wild life.
I agree - a comprehensive environmental assessment should be done prior to starting the project.
 
Karachi's Bundal island is part of a nature reserve which is very near mangroves, PTI and establishment doesnt really care about karachi, the DHA wants to get its piece of cake as Karachi people have ironically elected PTI and its real estate DHA daddy. The island was being sold to malik riaz by PPP, probably the reason why PPP opposes it as no commission for zardari co/Bahria town. Part of the process why the FWO is getting every contract for karachi by fed and now DHA claiming its share.

PTI and PPP are like two land mafias, fighting over a valuable piece of real estate

regards
 
Kabira said:
I just hope they don't waste land by selling plots if Islands are developed. Only high rise apartments should be allowed.


No one will invest there. Bundle island are next to DHA/Clifton. Its literally perfect location to attract huge investment.
I never been to these Islands just saw some picture. Looks like a swamp to me.
 
KaiserX said:
PPP is the biggest cancer to be inflicted upon Pakistan. They are solely responsible for the destruction of Pakistans thriving tiger economy in the 60's, they are solely responsible for the break up of Pakistan due to the racist attitude to Harami bhutto whose ego couldnt handle losing to a bengali, they are responsible for the geopolitical failure that inflicted pakistan upon the demise of Zia.

PPP has cost Sindh trillions of dollars USD yet still these fools will yell jiya bhutto and vote for this cancer.
It happens when you have legit borderline communists ruling the most economically important city in Pakistan.
 
