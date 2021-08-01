Bumar from Poland delivers two more Leopard 2 PL main batte tanks to Polish Army

According to a Tweet published by PGZ (Polish Armament Group) on July 30, 2021, Polish Company BUMAR has delivered two more Leopard 2PL Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) to the Polish Army. The Leopard 2 PL is a modernized variant of the German-made Leopard 2A4 MBT.
Leopard 2PL Main Battle Tank for the Polish Army. (Picture source Twitter Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa)
The Leopard 2PL is a modernized version of the Leopard 2A4 Main Battle Tank (MBT) acquired by Poland in the 2000s. The modernization is currently being carried out in cooperation with the German company Rheinmetall and the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) under the umbrella of Polish company BUMAR.
The Leopard 2A4 was designed and manufactured by the German Company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, as the successor of the main battle tank Leopard 1. The tank is armed with a 120 mm smoothbore gun which has been developed by Rheinmetall and fires two types of ammunition, APFSDS-T and HEAT-MP-T. . A 7.62mm coaxial machine gun is mounted to the left side of the main armament and one 7.62mm machine gun to the hatch of the loader.
The Leopard 2A4 is motorized with an MTU MB 873 diesel engine, which provides 1,103 kW of engine output. It can run at a maximum road speed of 72 km/h with a maximum cruising range of 550 km.
In May 2020, Army Recognition has published news to announce the first delivery of the Leopard 2PL to the Polish Army.
The Leopard 2PL project aims to significantly improve the combat capabilities of the Leopard 2A4 tanks used so far in the Polish army, in terms of firepower, ballistic protection and situational awareness, as well as crew work comfort, with wide involvement of the national defense industry.
Modernization to the 2PL standard includes, among others, replacement of the hydraulic stabilization system of the cannon and turret drive with electric ones, improvement of the Rh-120 L44 smoothbore gun, and its adaptation to new types of ammunition.
The Leopard 2PL is also equipped with the installation of optoelectronic systems, including the KLW-1 Asteria III generation thermal imaging camera in the sight and sighting devices of the commander and gunner. Additional armor modules are mounted on the tank turret, the inside the vehicle has new fire and explosion protection systems. All tanks will also undergo service, mainly with the forces of the Polish Defense Industry, aimed at rebuilding the full efficiency of these machines.
