Instead of another prestige project, how about solving the curse of annual water logging? The so-called bullet train line would be built by foreign companies with foreign money and technology. Many people believe this is a case of high development when our own people are intellectually incapable to contribute.



For me, all that glitters is not gold. So, first improve the Dhaka-Ctg rly line by constructing double track by the BD people themselves before indulging with a non starter project.



Bullet trains belong to a different league of countries who have technological superiority. BD being an LDC and technologically inferior country does not belong to that exclusive group of bullet trains.

