Bulgaria's Defense Chief Says No Need For NATO Troop Deployment

Defense Minister Stefan Yanev wrote in apost that "such a decision would not match [NATO allies'] interests nor the national interests of Bulgaria."Yanev confirmed reports that "various options for response" are being discussed within NATO, including the deployment of additional troops to members Bulgaria and Romania, as part of the alliance's Enhanced Forward Presence strategy."These processes call for a unified approach by NATO, but without unnecessarily escalating tensions," he wrote."Various response options are currently being discussed within NATO, including the deployment of additional troops to Bulgaria and Romania, modeled on Enhanced Forward Presence. At this stage, they are at the level of military-technical discussion and no final decision has been made."He added, though, that "my position is that such [an approach] has the potential to lead to an undesirable increase in tensions in the region."Yanev said that Bulgaria -- a NATO member since 2004 -- was "ready to increase the capacity of its own national forces on its territory in the context of the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities.""This readiness is a function of the potential possibility of any type of threat, regardless of the direction from which it arises."