Bulgarian policeman was murdered by traffickers on the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

Βουλγαρία: Διακινητές μεταναστών που ήταν στην Τουρκία σκότωσαν αστυνομικό | OnAlert Ένας Βούλγαρος αστυνομικός που περιπολούσε στα σύνορα με την Τουρκία, σε ένα πλαίσιο ισχυρής μεταναστευτικής πίεσης, σκοτώθηκε χθες βράδυ.

, Monday night, by gunfire that came from Turkish territory, the government announced today. The man, 30, armed with a flashlight, got out of his vehicle near the village of Goliam Derwent after spotting a cut in the barbed wire fence that covers almost the entire 259 kilometers of the border."Then shots were fired and he died on the spot" from a bullet to the head, Interior Ministry Secretary General Petar Todorov told reporters after a visit to the scene. A soldier accompanying the policeman "managed to protect himself behind the car", he explained., 10 to 15 shots were fired through the fence as a group of illigal migrants and raffickers fled."This is an unprecedented action, the first attack with a firearm in years" against the forces of order, said Interior Minister Ivan Demerjiev, who rushed to the scene. "" he said, adding that the police officers would henceforth carry more powerful weapons to defend themselves.