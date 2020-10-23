Bulgaria and Slovakia Joins U.S. Initiative To Block Chinese Companies From Building 5G Networks

F-22Raptor
The United States and Bulgaria on October 23 signed a memorandum on the security of 5G wireless communications networks under which Bulgaria commits to protecting its 5G networks from “untrusted” Chinese tech companies such as Huawei.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took part in the signing ceremony in Sofia on October 23 over videoconference. The move makes Bulgaria a member of Washington's so-called Clean Network initiative aimed at ensuring trustworthy companies build 5G networks.
“With today’s historic signing of a 5G security memorandum, Bulgaria has joined the Clean Network, and joins a growing coalition of countries and companies committed to protecting their 5G networks from untrusted vendors,” the U.S. Embassy in Sofia said on Twitter.
The initiative involves states and telecommunications companies that work together to protect their national interests and the privacy of their citizens from "the aggressive intervention of malicious players, such as the Chinese Communist Party," the State Department said.
The Clean Network also aims to limit the expansion of equipment made by the Chinese company Huawei in the telecommunications networks of the countries that join the initiative.
The U.S. says the Chinese Communist Party uses Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE to collect data and spy on other countries and private companies. Beijing and the Chinese firms have denied the accusations.
Beyond Bulgaria and Slovakia, which also joined the initiative on October 23, the list of countries that joined thus far includes Romania, Greece, the Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, and Latvia.
Pompeo said secure networks for 5G technologies “will allow all interested operators to be trained to work in such a way as to ensure secure networks not only for Bulgaria, but also for EU and NATO member states."
5G networks promise to create a critical infrastructure that will enable everything from self-driving cars to remote surgery and more automated manufacturing. The EU sees it as the linchpin of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and of achieving technology autonomy.
The United States maintains that it is urgent that trustworthy companies build these “information arteries.”
The joint U.S.-Bulgarian declaration says the two countries “note that all countries share a responsibility to undertake a careful and balanced approach to network security and the evaluation of 5G components and software providers.”
It says that to “promote a vibrant and robust 5G ecosystem,” the United States and Bulgaria believe that a “rigorous evaluation of suppliers and supply chains should take into account the rule of law; the security environment; ethical supplier practices; and a supplier’s compliance with security standards and best practices.”
Specifically, this includes determining whether the network hardware and software suppliers are subject to control, without independent judicial review, by a foreign government; whether the suppliers have transparent ownership; whether they committed to innovation and respect for intellectual property rights; and whether they have a record of ethical corporate behavior.
The declaration comes after Bulgaria and 14 other European Union countries on October 19 called on the European Commission to "take an active, long-term and systematic approach" to address concerns about 5G and electromagnetic fields (EMF).
The 15 countries say the EU needs a strategy to counter disinformation about 5G technology or risk false claims that could derail its economic recovery and the achievement of its digital goals.
Conspiracy theories that the coronavirus may be linked to the wireless technology have led to the vandalism of mobile phone masts in 10 European countries and assaults on maintenance workers in recent months.
https://www.rferl.org/a/bulgaria-jo...anies-from-building-5g-networks/30909512.html
