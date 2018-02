Building Smart Cities in Pakistan

The conceptualization of a smart city varies from city to city and country to country, depending on the level of development, willingness to change and reform, resources and aspirations of the city residents. In our local context, maximum and efficient use of technology for good governance and better service delivery are some of the very important components of a smart city.

While a number of tech-based initiatives especially by the Punjab government seem in isolation are in fact part of the greater smart cities project. This is evident from modern transportation infrastructure like Metro Bus Service, smart monitoring of schools and healthcare facilities and dengue activity tracking system, e-vaccination program, solid waste management, citizen facilitation centers and above all, increasing and efficient use of technology by police for smart policing.

The term ‘smart city’ has a lot of buzz around it but a lot needs to be practically done in Pakistan.

Smart Cities in a Local Perspective

World’s Smartest Cities

Singapore

Barcelona

London

San Francisco

Oslo

Enabling Technologies

Adequate water supply

Assured electricity supply

Sanitation, including solid waste management

Efficient urban mobility and public transport

Affordable housing, especially for the poor

Robust IT connectivity and digitalization

Good governance, especially e-Governance and citizen participation

Sustainable environment

Safety and security of citizens, particularly women, children and the elderly

Health and education

Smart City Vision in Pakistan

The Role of Government in Smart Cities and Enabling Infrastructure

Smart City Challenges

Smart City Initiatives in Different Provinces

Punjab Leads the Way