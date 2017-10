Bangladesh builds two more warships

Md Hedait Hossain Molla Khulna

Published at 12:34 PM October 05, 2017

Last updated at 12:40 PM October 05, 2017

It took 24 months to build the warships with China's technical assistance



The Tk8 billion warships have been named ‘Nishan’ and ‘Durgom’. Apart from them, two submarine tugboats – ‘Halda’ and ‘Poshur’ – have been built at a cost of Tk142 crore.





Khulna Shipyard Limited General Manager (production) Captain M Nurul Islam Sharif said the warships would have cost Tk1,000 crore if they were constructed abroad.