Building Low Cost Housing In Karachi Ft. Humza Tabani
In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Humza Tabani. What was Humza’s early life & education like? How did he start his career & why did he sell his business? What is the “ease of doing business”? What is his opinion on the construction business? Construction in new vs. old Karachi and the role of the government? How are Karachi’s businessmen contributing to the city? How does Humza view the economic crisis in Pakistan? What are the PPRA rules, mechanisms & policies? Pakistan’s revival & current circumstances? Is there a need for corruption-free departments? Does Pakistan require a new constitution? His views on the current real estate situation? How to find a silver lining in this chaos? How important is it to create awareness among the current generation? What economic crisis is Pakistan facing? How does Humza envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Humza Tabani
01:06 Humza’s early life & education
02:54 Starting in the textile industry
04:18 AeroAsia airlines & the reason for selling it?
09:05 Aviation Industry - Struggles
11:29 The "ease of doing business”?
12:35 What’s next?
15:05 Humza’s construction business
17:01 Construction & Investments
23:07 Evolution in Construction
23:43 Humza’s current projects
24:32 Construction in new vs. old Karachi
28:54 Dealing with big money, bribery & other issues
33:10 Governments role & Policies
34:40 Is the future of Karachi at stake?
35:54 Are we lost as a nation?
39:24 The importance of creating a think tank
40:50 Karachi’s businessmen - Do they contribute to the city?
45:17 Who owns Karachi's coastal belt?
45:42 PPRA rules, mechanisms & policies
48:00 How does Humza view the economic crisis in Pakistan?
51:33 Pakistan’s revival & current circumstances
52:31 Economic crisis, technocratic government & making policies
58:16 How is Bangladesh building a nation?
01:00:20 Positive image & why it’s important?
01:02:54 The need for corruption-free departments
01:05:26 Does Pakistan require a new constitution?
01:08:47 Humza’s views on the current real estate situation
01:13:07 Creating awareness among the current generation
01:14:16 How to find a silver lining in this chaos?
01:21:53 How does Humza envision Pakistan in 2050?
