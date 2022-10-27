Building Low Cost Housing In Karachi Ft. Humza Tabani ​

In tonight’s conversation with our special guest, Humza Tabani. What was Humza’s early life & education like? How did he start his career & why did he sell his business? What is the “ease of doing business”? What is his opinion on the construction business? Construction in new vs. old Karachi and the role of the government? How are Karachi’s businessmen contributing to the city? How does Humza view the economic crisis in Pakistan? What are the PPRA rules, mechanisms & policies? Pakistan’s revival & current circumstances? Is there a need for corruption-free departments? Does Pakistan require a new constitution? His views on the current real estate situation? How to find a silver lining in this chaos? How important is it to create awareness among the current generation? What economic crisis is Pakistan facing? How does Humza envision Pakistan in 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight's episode.

00:00

Tonight’s guest: Humza Tabani

01:06 Humza’s early life & education

02:54 Starting in the textile industry

04:18 AeroAsia airlines & the reason for selling it?

09:05 Aviation Industry - Struggles

11:29 The "ease of doing business”?

12:35 What’s next?

15:05 Humza’s construction business

17:01 Construction & Investments

23:07 Evolution in Construction

23:43 Humza’s current projects

24:32 Construction in new vs. old Karachi

28:54 Dealing with big money, bribery & other issues

33:10 Governments role & Policies

34:40 Is the future of Karachi at stake?

35:54 Are we lost as a nation?

39:24 The importance of creating a think tank

40:50 Karachi’s businessmen - Do they contribute to the city?

45:17 Who owns Karachi's coastal belt?

45:42 PPRA rules, mechanisms & policies

48:00 How does Humza view the economic crisis in Pakistan?

51:33 Pakistan’s revival & current circumstances

52:31 Economic crisis, technocratic government & making policies

58:16 How is Bangladesh building a nation?

01:00:20 Positive image & why it’s important?

01:02:54 The need for corruption-free departments

01:05:26 Does Pakistan require a new constitution?

01:08:47 Humza’s views on the current real estate situation

01:13:07 Creating awareness among the current generation

01:14:16 How to find a silver lining in this chaos?

01:21:53 How does Humza envision Pakistan in 2050?