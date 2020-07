It means state of Madinah. It refers to the original state established by the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). To Muslims that state is the ultimate example of justice. When Imran Khan mentioned Riyasat-e-Madina, he doesn't mean changing the system of governance to match that of a small Arab city state 1400 years ago, but rather to change the values in the institutions of the Pakistani state so they reflect the just nature of Riyasat-e-Madina.



Pervez Elahi seems to think that includes preventing non muslims from building places of worship, which is something all sane minded Muslims disagree with. I just don't want any taxpayer money spent on ANY place of worship whilst we have people in our country who are poor or cannot afford medical treatment.







Can you provide evidence to backup your opinion? Which hadith states this?

