Budget session begins in Punjab Assembly as parallel one set to be held at Aiwan-i-Iqbal

A budget session of the Punjab Assembly, chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi of the PML-Q, resumed at the provincial legislature on Wednesday while a parallel budget session — likely happening for the first time — is also set to begin at the Aiwan-i-Iqbal under Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari of the PTI.

The development comes after the provincial government failed to present the budget for the new fiscal year despite the passage of two days since the Punjab Assembly was convened for the purpose, owing to a deadlock with the speaker.

The Punjab Assembly had on Monday witnessed a daylong drama as Speaker Elahi refused to conduct the session and allow the provincial budget to be presented, demanding the inspector general of police (IGP) first tender an apology to him and withdraw all cases lodged against the PTI and PML-Q workers and parliamentarians, in connection with the chaotic April 16 session.

After back-to-back meetings between the treasury and opposition for over six hours, followed by brief proceedings of the house, the speaker took a strong stance over the non-appearance of the chief secretary and the IGP and asserted that the proceedings would continue only when both officers were present in the assembly gallery.

After keeping the proceedings paused till 11pm, Elahi adjourned the session till 1pm on Tuesday — without allowing the presentation of the province's budget for financial year 2022-23.

However, proceedings could not move forward again when the assembly's 40th session resumed on Tuesday. Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, who looked frustrated at the speaker's tactics, announced he would come up with another strategy to deal with the problem.

Later in the day, Governor Balighur Rehman cancelled the ongoing 40th session and summoned the 41st at Aiwan-i-Iqbal, some 700 metres away from the Punjab Assembly, at 2pm on Wednesday (today). However, despite the governor's orders, the speaker declared that the 40th session would continue.
Neutral and his Patwari courts have effectively turned Pakistan into a banana republic of Sharifistan...

Pakistan has become a bad joke.
All the shit that has been cultivated over 75 years has finally exploded.
 
Positive side, the emperor stands completely naked.

1655289398207.png
 
Pervaiz Elahi demands to take back cases against Moonis Elahi to perform his duty.

Punjab Assembly can convene its session anywhere on instructions of Governor Punjab, so it is not illegible. Even Pervaiz Elahi convened session for last budget in a hotel.

No. The demand is for the IG and CS to be present in the assembly gallery. Monis kay khilaf case aaj register hua hai. Kis dunya main ho bhai?

Maryam kay samnay reporters dartay hain to call her lies out, idhr you can't get away with this.

It can convene it's session anywhere, and the governor can prorogue it. But the governor cannot ask the Dy Speaker to preside the session when the Speaker is willing and able and present.

The Faletti's session was done when the actual assembly building was not available itself, and the whole assembly unanimously moved a motion for the same.

Just admit that this is the biggest sham ever. Aik fraud election say banay huay fraud CM ko bachanay kay liay yehi sab karna parta hai.

BTW, you tell me, who is the finance minister? Who made the budget?

And, how will N league pass the budget when they don't even have majority in the assembly?
 
Case drafted in just one day?? Look at the FIR I have posted in another thread. P Elahi is a well-informed person, his loyalists in FIA should have passed on the information about the case.

When Speaker will refused to conduct the at designated place, Dy-speaker will perform his duty.
 
While Sharif mafia's loyalists in the FIA should do everything to stall the corruption and money laundering cases against Sharif mafia family
 
1- There were media statements by Rana Sanaullah a week back that a case will be registered against him. Monis himself tweeted about it, check out his twitter feed. So Pervez Elahi wouldn't need to use his sources.

2- The case was registered just today, and that is what matters. How can Pervez Elahi call the IG and CS for a case that hasn't even been registered.

3- The case has been registered by FIA, which is a federal authority. What jurisdiction would the IG of Punjab and Chief Secretary of Punjab have on a case registered by FIA?

Yar teri mehrbani, stop doing these mental gymnastics and stop embarassing yourself. Ab to mujhay bhi sharam ani shuru ho gayi hai.
 
Now goons have siege the assembly hall.

PE is summoning top officers of Punjab government to black-mail the government.
 

