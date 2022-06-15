Budget session begins in Punjab Assembly as parallel one set to be held at Aiwan-i-Iqbal The move comes after the govt failed to present the budget despite the passage of two days owing to a deadlock with the speaker.

A budget session of the Punjab Assembly, chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi of the PML-Q, resumed at the provincial legislature on Wednesday while a parallel budget session — likely happening for the first time — is also set to begin at the Aiwan-i-Iqbal under Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari of the PTI.The development comes after the provincial government failed to present the budget for the new fiscal year despite the passage of two days since the Punjab Assembly was convened for the purpose, owing to a deadlock with the speaker.The Punjab Assembly had on Monday witnessed a daylong drama as Speaker Elahi refused to conduct the session and allow the provincial budget to be presented, demanding the inspector general of police (IGP) first tender an apology to him and withdraw all cases lodged against the PTI and PML-Q workers and parliamentarians, in connection with the chaotic April 16 session.After back-to-back meetings between the treasury and opposition for over six hours, followed by brief proceedings of the house, the speaker took a strong stance over the non-appearance of the chief secretary and the IGP and asserted that the proceedings would continue only when both officers were present in the assembly gallery.After keeping the proceedings paused till 11pm, Elahi adjourned the session till 1pm on Tuesday — without allowing the presentation of the province's budget for financial year 2022-23.However, proceedings could not move forward again when the assembly's 40th session resumed on Tuesday. Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, who looked frustrated at the speaker's tactics, announced he would come up with another strategy to deal with the problem.Later in the day, Governor Balighur Rehman cancelled the ongoing 40th session and summoned the 41st at Aiwan-i-Iqbal, some 700 metres away from the Punjab Assembly, at 2pm on Wednesday (today). However, despite the governor's orders, the speaker declared that the 40th session would continue.