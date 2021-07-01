Budget FY22: Good start but still a long way to go

GlobalVillageSpace
Textile exports have served as the mainstay of the economy, comprising the majority of Pakistan’s total exports and generating a substantial amount of revenue in taxes and foreign exchange support for the Balance of Payments.
The Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) scheme led to a substantial increase in investment levels when capacity was already full, presenting a golden opportunity for expansion.
In the sector’s recent leap towards capacity development, policy support from the government should play a critical role, as it is imperative to support textiles in order to achieve sustainable export-led economic growth.
