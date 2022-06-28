Budget for the year of 2022

There is no doubt that our Military is our top priority but the government hikes the budget by lowering budget of education. It shows that govt of Pakistan is not willing to bring improvements in education sector, secondly how they will pay salaries of the teachers are doing job in govt schools, colleges and universities? According to budget, less students will be admitted in institutions , many students of poor people will stay illiterate, which can damage the future of the country. Our economic condition never allows to massive increase in military budget. For example Bangladesh is becoming successful because they are giving importance on education and other sectors over military. AS this govt imposes super tax PSX crashed due to which investors bared heavy loss of billion rupees. Economy says that you have to impose indirect taxes on industries, demerit goods to reduce its consumption. This also helps to improve trading balance. Super tax also leads to increase in unemployment which brings crime rate to peak. Imposition of tax have to be limited not on everything. If govt never consider the budget again so they have to bring mini budget for which public have to pay cost.