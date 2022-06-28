What's new

Budget for the year of 2022

Omar Moazzam Batta

Omar Moazzam Batta

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 30, 2020
17
0
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There is no doubt that our Military is our top priority but the government hikes the budget by lowering budget of education. It shows that govt of Pakistan is not willing to bring improvements in education sector, secondly how they will pay salaries of the teachers are doing job in govt schools, colleges and universities? According to budget, less students will be admitted in institutions , many students of poor people will stay illiterate, which can damage the future of the country. Our economic condition never allows to massive increase in military budget. For example Bangladesh is becoming successful because they are giving importance on education and other sectors over military. AS this govt imposes super tax PSX crashed due to which investors bared heavy loss of billion rupees. Economy says that you have to impose indirect taxes on industries, demerit goods to reduce its consumption. This also helps to improve trading balance. Super tax also leads to increase in unemployment which brings crime rate to peak. Imposition of tax have to be limited not on everything. If govt never consider the budget again so they have to bring mini budget for which public have to pay cost.
 
Last edited:
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
558
-2
1,522
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Education is under provincial governments and if you add all the provincial educational budgets
It's equal to defence budget
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Dalit
Stocks plunge more than 1,000 points on concerns over Budget 2022-23
Replies
2
Views
171
Olympus81
O
ghazi52
BUDGET 2022 2023
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
muhammadhafeezmalik
‘Broad agreement’ reached with IMF to end uncertainty
2
Replies
17
Views
411
maithil
M
Ghazwa-e-Hind
MIFTAH ISMAIL GIVES INCENTIVES TO OWN INDUSTRY IN FEDERAL BUDGET
2
Replies
22
Views
914
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
Norwegian
Govt redistributing economic burden on poor by taxing the rich: PM Shehbaz
Replies
2
Views
112
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom