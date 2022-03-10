such as increasing trend in global oil and food prices, which may affect domestic inflation, widening current account deficit due to constantly growing import volume of energy and non-energy commodities.

Budget deficit to surpass IMF’s target | The Express Tribune Fund may ask govt to cut expenditures or take revenue measures

ISLAMABAD:The government has shared its initial assessment of the economy with the IMF during ongoing talks, sources said.However on Tuesday, it postponed a scheduled meeting between the finance minister and Nathan Porter, new Mission Chief of the IMF, due to pressing engagement of Shaukat Tarin.The government’s economic and legal team had another meeting at the same time in which the ministers were already committed to the IMF mission for kicking in a crucial round of talks.The Tarin-Porter meeting was important to set the tone for the main round of talks.Pakistan and the IMF are negotiating under the seventh review of the programme and talks are planned to be held from March 3 to 11. If both sides converge in their views, the IMF board may approve around $960 million loan tranche next month.However, a senior official of the finance ministry said that Tarin and the IMF mission chief would meet today (Wednesday).The authorities and the IMF continue to discuss recent developments and measures to promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan," said Esther Perez, country representative of the IMFThis assessment may change the tone of Pakistan and IMF talks, as the fund may ask the government to either cut expenditures or take more revenue measures. The IMF has not yet shared its assessment, they added.The primary budget surplus is a measure, which shows that revenues are more than the expenditure after excluding the interest payments.During initial discussions, the IMF also inquired about the fiscal impact of expanding the scope of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme across the country.The government has also shared its assessment about economic growth prospects with the fund.But there were certain challenges which might impact the growth prospectsInflation remains a concern, as the finance ministry expects the consumer price index to remain above 10% in the current fiscal year while also updating its medium-term inflation forecast.“While current real interest rates on a forward-looking basis are appropriate to guide inflation to the medium-term range of 5-7%, support growth, and maintain external stability, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has introduced a high degree of uncertainty in the outlook for international commodity prices and global financial conditions,” according to the statement.The SBP decided to maintain the policy rate at 9.75%, saying that the outlook for inflation has improved following the cuts in fuel prices and electricity tariffs announced last week as part of the government’s relief package.added.