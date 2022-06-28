Budget deficit financing: Country turns again to IMF after a decade

The government is again borrowing from the IMF to cope with the reserve pressure

Ittefaq reportPublished: 29 June 2022, 00:11The government is again approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ease the pressure on foreign exchange. Preliminary discussions have already started. With the decline in remittances, the reserve has come under pressure due to abnormal increase in import expenditure.The effect of this is to reduce the value of money against the dollar in stages, but the instability is not cutting. Bangladesh Bank's foreign exchange reserves have now come down to 41.8 billion or 4,180 crore dollars. The foreign exchange reserves in the corona rose to record highs last year. But later this trend is coming down.With the current reserves, it is possible to cover the cost of imports for 5 to 5 and a half months. According to analysts, the lack of reserves to meet at least three months of import obligations remains a concern. Finance ministry officials say Bangladesh is not at a critical stage right now. However, as part of the precaution, the IMF is considering borrowing.An IMF delegation is scheduled to visit Dhaka next month. It is learned that the issue of taking new loan will be discussed at that time.In October last year, the IMF announced a আর 750 billion SDR (Special Doing Rights) for 190 member countries to address the global coronary crisis. Of which 3 billion dollars was allocated for Bangladesh. But the government did not take SDR at that time.Because at that time the amount of reserves in Bangladesh was at a record high. Due to low import demand and record remittances, the country's foreign exchange reserves exceeded ৬ 46 billion. But after the Corona situation began to return to normal, a new crisis began. Fuel oil prices have risen sharply since the Ukraine war. The prices of daily commodities have risen at an unusual rate all over the world. As a result, the import cost of Bangladesh is also increasing. On the other hand, remittance flow is declining. As a result, the pressure on the reserve has increased.Meanwhile, Bangladesh will have to pay ২ 2 billion to the Asian Clearing Union next week. As a result, foreign exchange reserves will fall below বিল 40 billion. Considering the overall situation, the finance ministry is considering taking a loan from the IMF, a source said.However, the next decision on the loan depends a lot on the conditions given by the IMF. Last time, when the IMF proposed the loan, it included 33 conditions, all of which the government did not agree with. Therefore, the issue of borrowing has not progressed. The IMF has always suggested reducing budget subsidies.Moreover, there is a condition to reduce the interest rate on savings certificates and reduce the defaulted loans in the banking sector.