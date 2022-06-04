What's new

BUDGET 2022 2023

BUDGET 2022 2023​

CM rejects proposal to impose new taxes on common man


LAHORE: Rejecting the proposal to impose new taxes on the common man in the forthcoming budget, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said on Friday that instead of imposing new taxes, providing relief to the common man should be focused while expanding the tax base of the affluent.

While presiding over the meeting of the resource mobilisation committee, the CM made it clear that his government does not want to burden them.

He declared that resolution of the problems of the downtrodden is a priority and invited to suggest out-of-the-box measures, including consulting the stakeholders, to increase the provincial resources.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Awais Leghari, Atta Tarar, Kh Salman Rafiq, MPAs namely Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Zeeshan Rafiq, SMBR, secretaries of finance, local government and excise departments, Punjab revenue, economists and others were also present.

Moreover, while chairing a video link meeting of price control committees, commissioners, deputy commissioners and DPOs, the CM said that a comprehensive plan of action has been chalked out, to curb price-hike and hoarding and tasks have been assigned to price control committees and deputy commissioners across the province.

He directed to hold daily price control committee meetings in DC offices across the province. It was decided in principle to set up a committee to reduce the prices of tandoori roti and naan and the CM directed that a uniform price list should be displayed at shops, stalls and markets.

Welcoming the decision of wholesale dealers of Faisalabad who announced not to take profit on pulses, the CM said it was commendable for the business community to support the government in its efforts to reduce price-hike in these unusual circumstances.

He also directed the ministers and political assistants to monitor their respective districts and said that the monitoring of inter-provincial transport of flour should be intensified.

Green bonds, gender bonds: tax incentives proposed

Sohail Sarfraz
04 Jun, 2022


ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is expected to incorporate a budget proposal of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the Finance Bill, 2022 to grant tax incentives on the issuance of Green Bonds and Gender Bonds from the next fiscal year (2022-23).

In this connection, the budget makers are seriously considering this budget proposal in the upcoming budget.

Another proposal under consideration is to grant tax credit for the issuance of Green Bond and Gender Bond, sources said.

Sources explained that the SECP has defined Green bonds as “debt securities, including Sukuks, issued by an issuer including corporates, entities owned or controlled by the government, whether through public offer or by way of private placement, where the proceeds exclusively applied to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing eligible Green Projects.”

All issuers who are eligible to issue debt securities, including Sukuk either by way of a public offer or private placement, are eligible to issue green bonds while ensuring compliance with the applicable regulatory framework.

Moreover, the Gender Bonds would increase the financial inclusion of women and encourage female entrepreneurship. This would facilitate companies and issuers of debt securities to diversify their source of financing and provide an additional financial instrument to a particular class of investors.

As a step towards the promotion of gender equality – the issuance of gender bonds will improve women’s access to leadership positions and gender-positive corporate policies.

The SECP has informed the FBR that the government should provide tax incentives relating to the issuance of green bonds and gender bonds. Such tax incentives would attract both issuer(s) and investors.

An increase in the issuance of green bond/gender bond would also contribute toward Social Economic Developmental Goals, benefiting society as a whole.

The proposed section in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 reads as: The Second Schedule - Part IV Exemption from Specific Provision Income, or classes of income, or persons or classes of persons, enumerated below, shall be exempt from the operation of such provisions of this Ordinance, subject to such conditions and to the extent, as are specified hereunder:-(36E) The provisions of section 151 shall not apply on profit on debt paid on bonds issued under the Federal Government Duty Drawback Bonds Rules,2019]”. “36F) The provisions of section 151 shall not apply on profit/return of Green/Gender/ sustainable Bonds or Sukuks issued under SECP’s Guidelines for issuance of Green/Gender/ sustainable bonds.”

In case, the FBR grants tax credit facility, the following new section is proposed to be inserted in the ITO 2001: “65 H. Tax credit for issuance of Green Bond/Gender/sus-tainable Bond. — Where a taxpayer being a company issues a green/gender/sus-tainable bond as per the guidelines issued by SECP, a tax credit equal to five percent of the tax payable shall be allowed till redemption of said bonds, the proposed section in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 added.

