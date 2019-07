Budget 2019: Mauritius, Maldives, Nepal see increase in Indian support







India has increased its support to the Indian Ocean island country under the present Ibrahim Mohamed Solih government. India is also planning to build a cricket stadium in the country soon.

Mauritius, Nepal and Maldives have seen the maximum increase in funds by the Indian government as country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, to Parliament.The Budget, first under the second term of Modi government saw budget estimates for the Maldives being increased to Rs 576 crores, from earlier Rs 440 crores in the financial year 2018-2019. The new amount of Rs 576 crores is divided into Rs 400 crores of the grant being provided by India and Rs 176 crores of loan.India has increased its support to the Indian Ocean island country under the present Ibrahim Mohamed Solih government. India is also planning to build a cricket stadium in the country soon.

Mauritius saw an increase of Rs 440 crores in grant, with this, it will be getting Rs 1100 crores. Last year the number was at Rs 660 crores.



Nepal saw an increase in the grant at Rs 1050 crores in the current financial year from Rs 750 cr, which is an increase of 28.5%.



Bhutan that has seen progressive Indian support saw Rs 2801.79 crores being granted which includes Rs 666 crores loan. An overall increase of Rs 291.79 crores year on year.



Indian grant to Afghanistan for FY 2019-2020 stands at Rs 400 crores, Seychelles at Rs 100 crores, Bangladesh at Rs 175 crores, Sri Lanka at Rs 250 crores, Mongolia at Rs 5 crores.



New Delhi backed Chabahar port was given a grant at 45 crores for FY2019-2020, last financial year it got Rs 150 crores.



Among the international organisations, SAARC and BIMSTEC both got Rs 8 crores, Commonwealth Secretariat got Rs 10 crore while the United Nation got Rs 275 crores.