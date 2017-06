This Muhith is trying to camouflage the reality on the ground by uttering nonsense like this. Important data is what is the power production per capita? The current installed capacity is only 15,300 mW, which turns out to be about 95 w/head. This is very low and lower is the actual production, which is only 55w/head. In comparison, India has more than 170w/head. Instead of talking about repairing the closed plants, Muhith is talking about 80% coverage. He is bullshitting!!!

