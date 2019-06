Buddhist relics in western Nepal

Why is the site in ruins?



The debris of Kakrebihar has inspired many stories. While these tales are at odds with historical facts, they show how the enchanting ruins have captured local imagination.



According to local Tharu folklore, the temple was a palace built for the Pandava princes, characters of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. They were supposed to be burnt alive in the palace of lac, but discovered the plans and fled, destroying the palace.



Another local folktale says that two sets of partners competed to build temples overnight. While the duo called Lati Koili managed to build a Shiva temple at the adjacent Lati Koili hill, the sali-bhena duo (brother-in-law and sister-in-law) found their temple still unfinished when the day broke. Ashamed, they destroyed whatever they had made and fled.