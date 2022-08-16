What's new

Buddhist Debates at Sera Monastery, Tibet, where old cultures and modernity converge

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,577
-12
91,976
Country
China
Location
China

Release Fish on the Last Day of Saga Dawa Festival

Jun 28, 2022 Follow Dolma and see the process of how Tibetans free captive animals on June 28, an auspicious day and also the last day of the Saga Dawa Festival. Wish all living beings get released from suffering.

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
47,577
-12
91,976
Country
China
Location
China
Going around the kora of the Tsurphu Monastery, you can see the full view of this monastery, sky burial site, trekking trail from Tsurphu to Yangpachen, meditation caves of monks, as well as a short section of the ritual Cham dance.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
This time, Tibet stands silent as Olympics return to China
Replies
3
Views
319
Char
Char
aziqbal
China jails four in Tibet over social media post and humanitarian aid
Replies
0
Views
221
aziqbal
aziqbal
denel
Chinese subjugation continues in Tibet
Replies
10
Views
919
kankan326
kankan326
Maula Jatt
Ancient Buddhist history and architecture of Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
3K
u-pun
U
beijingwalker
Life expectancy at record high in Tibet
Replies
7
Views
495
Maira La
Maira La

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom