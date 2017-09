Buddha wanted his disciples to treat his body like that of a Kshatriya Chakravtin after he has passed away.And when the Buddha passed away,the funeral relics which contained ashes of the Buddha was distributed to the Kshatriya clans of northern India.The Kshatriyas claimed right to own the relics of Buddha by stating that the Buddha was a Kshatriya himself.

Buddha openly declares that Kshatriyas are the most superior people among men and Gods

"The Kshatriyas are the best among those who value Clan; He with knowledge and conduct is best of gods and men."



Buddha even claims Kshatriyas are superior to Brahmins in the Ambattha sutta:



"Then, Ambattha, whether one compares women with women, or men with men, the Kshatriyas are superior and the Brahmins inferior."



Although in the same sutta,Buddha says that true wisdom lies beyond castes and lineages.But the above verses indicates that Buddha viewed Kshatriyas as superior to Brahmins of his time.

"It never has happened, nor does it happen, nor will it happen, that Arhats, Chakravartins, Baladevas, or Vasudevas, in the past, present, or future, should be born in low families, mean families, degraded families, poor families, indigent families, beggars' families, or Brahmanical families.For indeed Arhats, Chakravartins, Baladevas, and Vasudevas, in the past, present, and future, are born in high families, noble families, royal families, noblemen's families, in families belonging to the race of Ikshvaku(Solar dynasty), or of Hari(Lunar dynasty), or in other suchlike families of pure descent on both sides."

A relief from Jaggayyapeta,Andhra,depicting a Chakravartin or universal monarch.Circa 200-100 BCE.The concept of Chakravartin(wheel turning universal monarch) is found in many Indian faiths such as Buddhism,Hinduism and Jainism.It has more prominence in Buddhism because the Chakra(wheel) representing Dharma is an important symbol in Buddhism.According to Buddhist texts,a man with all 32 noble marks of a great man(Maha-Purusha Lakshana) is destined either to be a righteous Chakravartin or an enlightened Arhat/Buddha."There are, monks, these thirty two marks peculiar to a great man, and for that great man who possesses them, only two careers are open. If he lives the household life he will become a ruler, a wheel turning righteous monarch of the law(Chakravartin), conqueror of the four quarters who has established the security of his realm and is possessed of the seven treasures. These are: the Wheel Treasure, the Elephant Treasure, the Horse Treasure, the Jewel Treasure, the Woman Treasure, the Householder Treasure, and, as seventh, the Counselor Treasure. He has more than a thousand sons who are heroes, of heroic stature, conquerors of the hostile army. He dwells having conquered this sea-girt land without stick or sword, by the law. But if he goes forth from the household life into hermit life, then he will become an Arhat, a fully enlightened Buddha, one who draws back the veil from the world."This is recorded in a Buddhist text named Lakkhana sutta.In another Buddhist text named Maha-Sudassana sutta,the concept of Chakravartin is explained in detail.The divine wheel then went rolling to many other counties in all directions.And wherever the wheel went,the king followed it and by reaching the other countries,they welcomed the king as their sovereign.This concept is similar to the Vedic ritual of Ashvamedha.In the Ashvamedha,a horse is set to roam free in neighbouring kingdoms.If any neighbouring kingdom tries to capture the horse,then the king would declare war on that kingdom and claim sovereignty over that kingdom.I'm guessing that the Buddhist model is a peaceful modification of the Ashvamedha.There is no war included in the Buddhist model,the king was welcomed as the sovereign by the kingdoms where the divine wheel went.In the Maha-parinibbana sutta it is recorded that theSo in a sense,the Sramanic faiths like Buddhism and Jainism should be seen as a Kshatriya revision questioning Brahmanic authority.They did not,however,reject the core Brahmanical concepts.