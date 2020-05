In unprecedented move a single prominent individual converted his religion from Hinduism to Bhuddism overnight, who apparently has 365,000 social media followers base(more than 1/4 million). There are signals that some of his followers also converted their religion. It's a sign of weakening Hindusim as a stand alone religion where Bhuddism is the stronger faith based followers. With all the internal chaos of India we can see the secular individuals realizing the obstacles of Hinduism. Bhuddism is very significant religion of world where 1/3 to 1/4 world nations follow as like China for the teachings of Nichiren Daishonin. People convert religions every now or than but the timing of this large number of people comes as a surprise under Modi government India. The man believes Hinduism to be a threat to current country India establishment.