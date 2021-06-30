Bu++ hurt Catherine Faiir frustrated on 20 year US policy for Pakistan

Imagine being super power and blaming a small country like Pakistan, who is struggling to fight rag tag militants in her provinces, for your failure in Afghanistan.



Pakistan has provided unrestricted road and air corridors for US operations, shared intelligence, provided weapons to your allies, allowed drone strikes inside Pakistan, gave air bases to CIA and captured al qaida militants and handed over to US. Despite everything, people like C Fair continue to blame Pakistan. Her intellectual dishonesty can make anyone puke.



Ask her to explain why Taliban are strong in areas far away from Pakistan? Why Kabul regime forgave Hekmetyar aka butcher of Kabul. Even if taliban crossed into Afghanistan from Pakistan, who stopped ISAF to attack those militants?



There is a constant theme in what people like C Fair say and that is bomb everyone and never do the introspection.