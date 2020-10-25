BSTI adds 43 new products under mandatory quality certificate





The products include - low-fat milk, flavoured milk, ice lolly, natural mehdi, dishwashing liquid, liquid toilet cleaner, nail polish, gold, cotton sari made in power loom, passenger car tires and rims, and power transformer

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has decided to include 43 new essential products under the mandatory quality certificate considering their growing demand among the people.



The products include - low-fat milk, flavoured milk, ice lolly, natural mehdi, dishwashing liquid, liquid toilet cleaner, nail polish, gold, cotton sari made in power loom, passenger car tires and rims, and power transformer.



The decision was approved at the 34th Council Meeting of BSTI on Sunday, according to a press release.





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the meeting while first vice-president of the council and State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, second vice-president and Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam and member secretary and Director General of BSTI Md Nazrul Anwar were present on the occasion.





Humayun highlighted the huge potential for the export of halal products and said that BSTI should take initiative to determine the quality of halal products and issue quality certificates to harness this potential.





He said the facilities would be enhanced along with improved training as well as financial incentives to encourage the officers and employees of the company to competently perform their duties.



Kamal directed BSTI to ensure maximum vigilance, collection of fines and conducting special operations against misdeeds.



The meeting discussed the ongoing trend of quality industrialisation, expansion of BSTI's quality control activities at the district level, expansion of state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, increase in institutional manpower, skill development training, accommodation for bosses, travel and incentives and export of halal food.



The meeting also approved the proposal to expand the BSTI's office activities in 64 districts by setting up 13 more regional offices in addition to the existing 8 divisional offices.

