The lack of expansion of M2M in the letter may have triggered the confusion that it is applicable to all users.



The DoT had asked all telecom service providers to ensure that their network elements, including IT and other relevant systems, are aligned with the 13-digit numbering for M2M SIMs before July 1, 2018.

BSNL said that the migration of existing M2M numbers, which have 10 digits as in the case of regular mobile phone numbers, to 13-digit numbers will start from October 1, 2018 and will be completed by December 31, 2018