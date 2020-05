BSF’s exchange of sweets on Eid reflects status of India’s ties with Pak, Bangladesh



The relations with Pakistan have worsened since the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019.

INDIA Updated: May 25, 2020 17:55 ISThindustantimes. com | Edited by Abhinav SahayHindustan Times, New DelhiJammu: Border Security Force (BSF) patrol near the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The Pakistan Army resorted to shelling of mortars and small arms from across the Line of Control (LOC) and the International Border (IB) in Poonch, Baramulla and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring two people. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_12_2019_000189A)(PTI)However, the BSF exchanged sweets with its Bangladeshi counterpart-- Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) -- all along the eastern front. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km-long international border.“BSF and BGB share a very cordial relationship. Both the countries share a similar culture, traditions and festivals.The warmth and bonding between the countries and border-guarding forces reflect during several occasions, when they share the joy of festivals, including during Eid,” a statement issued by the south Bengal frontier of the BSF quoted by the PTI said.The south Bengal frontier guards 903 km of the India-Bangladesh border.“BSF troops up to the border post level conveyed their best wishes to their companions of Bangladesh. The pleasantries for BGB headquarters were shared at Petrapole (land-border crossing in West Bengal),” the statement added.The BSF, during these events, convey its best wishes and good health to its partner, the BGB, with a hope of a better future ahead, it added.