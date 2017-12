BSF shot dead Pak intruder at international border



AMRITSAR: A Pakistani intruder was killed by Border Security Force (BSF) troops near Ajnala sector here on Saturday. According to BSF sources, three Pakistanis attempted to make an intrusion bid which was foiled by BSF jawans.

The troops challenged the intruders on spotting a suspicious movement near Indo Pak international border. While two of them fled back to Pakistan, one allegedly kept moving towards border fence despite the warning. Hence, the troops opened fire at the intruder shooting him dead.



The BSF has recovered a Chinese newspaper cutting along with Rs 377 Pakistani currency from the intruder. Notably a couple of days ago three Pakistanis had inadvertently entered India through same border region, however, they were handed over to Pakistani Rangers.

"Pakistani infiltrators are testing BSF's alertness and also trying to mislead the investigations as the recovery of cutting of a Chinese newspaper suggests," said a BSF official who wished to remain anonymous.

