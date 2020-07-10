BSF shoots Indian youth trying to enter Bangladesh illegally Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot and injured a citizen of the country when he was entering Bangladesh through Kurigram’s Fulbari border last night.

Nageshwari police rescued and admitted the youth to Kurigram General Hospital with bullet wounds, Lt Col Touhidul Alam, Captain of Lalmonirhat BGB Battalion-15; and Officer-in-Charge of local police station Roushan Kabir, told reporters.The injured -- Milon Miah (18), son of Guzu Alam of Shahidaler Kuthi village under Sahebganj thana of India's Cooch Behar -- was illegally crossing the border to visit his maternal grandfather's house in Nageshwari upazila, police said.Talking to media at the hospital, the victim said after being shot, he received treatment at Nageshwar Upazila Health Complex and went to his grandfather's residence.When police came to know, he was rushed to Kurigram General Hospital around 3:30am.His condition is stable at present, said Dr Pulol Kumar Sarkar, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital.Bangladesh Border Guard will take further decision on whether any legal action will be taken against the youth."We are looking into it. We will convey our decision through a press release later," Lt Col Touhidul Alam said.