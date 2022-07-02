BSF sends back 3-year-old child to Pakistan after he accidently crossed over into India

In a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a three-year-old Pakistani boy, who inadvertently reached the International Border (IB) in Punjab, to Pakistani rangers, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place in Ferozepur sector at around 7 pm when the BSF soldiers noticed a crying kid near the IB fence.Accordingly, the troops of 182 Battalion of BSF Punjab Frontier apprehended the Pakistani boy at around 07:15 PM on July 1. As per the officials, when the BSF personnel asked about the whereabouts of the Pakistani child who crossed the border and entered Indian territory, he was unable to say anything. The child was then kept under safe custody of BSF.Realising that it is a case of inadvertent crossing on the border, the BSF Punjab Frontier approached the Pakistan Rangers within a few hours and later handed the child to them as a goodwill gesture."On 1st July, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector handed over a 3-yr-old child, who had crossed the border to the Indian side inadvertently, to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture. The child was apprehended at about 7:15 PM and handed over at 9:45 PM," Public Relations Officer BSF Punjab Frontier said, according to ANI.