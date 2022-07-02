What's new

BSF sends back 3-year-old child to Pakistan after he accidently crossed over into India

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543082849573769217

In a goodwill gesture, the Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a three-year-old Pakistani boy, who inadvertently reached the International Border (IB) in Punjab, to Pakistani rangers, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place in Ferozepur sector at around 7 pm when the BSF soldiers noticed a crying kid near the IB fence.


Accordingly, the troops of 182 Battalion of BSF Punjab Frontier apprehended the Pakistani boy at around 07:15 PM on July 1. As per the officials, when the BSF personnel asked about the whereabouts of the Pakistani child who crossed the border and entered Indian territory, he was unable to say anything. The child was then kept under safe custody of BSF.

Realising that it is a case of inadvertent crossing on the border, the BSF Punjab Frontier approached the Pakistan Rangers within a few hours and later handed the child to them as a goodwill gesture.

"On 1st July, troops of 182 Bn BSF, Ferozepur Sector handed over a 3-yr-old child, who had crossed the border to the Indian side inadvertently, to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture. The child was apprehended at about 7:15 PM and handed over at 9:45 PM," Public Relations Officer BSF Punjab Frontier said, according to ANI.
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Bangladeshi Man Sneaks Into India To Watch IPL, Sent Back
Replies
4
Views
233
Windjammer
Windjammer
INDIAPOSITIVE
Bangladeshi woman with 18 years’ savings nabbed along IB
Replies
4
Views
134
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Windjammer
After Pigeons & Balloons, BSF Captures a Terrifying Pakistani Boat
Replies
9
Views
613
Thorough Pro
Thorough Pro
INDIAPOSITIVE
8-year-old Pakistani Boy Enters India, BSF Hands Him Over After Offering Food
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
War Thunder
War Thunder
Windjammer
Efficient in Capturing Pigeons But BSF Fail To Shoot Down Pakistani Drones
Replies
11
Views
717
Last starfighter
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom