BSF released four fishermen from Rajshahi after torture

22 Oct, 2020The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has released four fishermen from the Rajshahi border after torturing them. The tortured fishermen were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College (RAMEC) Hospital around 10:30 pm on Wednesday.The tortured fishermen are- Md. Son of late Zakimuddin of Gahmabona village of Paba upazila of Rajshahi. Alam, Alam's son Anwar, Saidur Rahman's son Sifat and Kasba village Jullu's son Sonarul.Pabar Haripur Union Parishad chairman Bajle Rezbi Al Hasan Munzil confirmed the matter. He said theThe BSF released them on Wednesday evening after the torture. When they returned home, they were admitted to the hospital at night.The chairman said the fishermen took boats with loans from all private companies. Each boat costs lakhs of rupees. It is better to get two boats back.Lieutenant Colonel Ferdous Ziauddin Mahmud, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh's (BGB) 1st Battalion in Rajshahi, has arrested four fishermen and admitted the fact of torture. He said they were scheduled to have a flag meeting with the BSF at any time during the day on Thursday. They will protest the incident. Try to bring the boat back.