Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,583
- -5
BSF raises concern over Indian insurgents based in Bangladesh
BSF-BGB conference culminates on ‘positive note’
MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter Last updated Nov 30, 2021
Inspector General BSF Tripura Frontier, Susanta Kr Nath (3rd from left) and BGB official Tanveer Gani Chowdhury (4th from left) and others address media persons after the signing of joint Record of Discussion at Meghalaya BSF Headquarter Umpling in the city on Monday. (ST)
SHILLONG, Nov 29: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprised the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) about the details of hideout camps of Indian Insurgent Groups based in Bangladesh, besides a list of Bangladeshi criminals involved in breaching the fence, attack and assaults on BSF personnel and Indian nationals.
At the culminating ceremony of the BSF-BGB border coordination conference here on Monday, the BSF also submitted its concerns over cattle smuggling, Fake Indian Currency Note racketeers, Bangladeshi traffickers and touts involved in transportation of drugs, human trafficking, and sympathisers of Indian insurgents in Bangladesh.
During the conference, the Inspector General (IG) of BSF requested the Region Commander of BGB to take effective measures to stop illegal migration of Bangladesh nationals, prevention of transborder crimes and sought action against Indian insurgent groups, whose camps still exist in the neighbouring country.
On concerns about Bangladesh, the BGB delegation emphasised on firing on Bangladesh national by Indian nationals/BSF, kidnapping/apprehension of Bangladeshi nationals, illegal trespassing by Indian nationals into Bangladesh territory, and smuggling of various types of drugs/narcotics from India to Bangladesh.
To this, the BSF mentioned that the force is exercising maximum restraint and only resorts to firing as a last option or in self-defence.
It was also brought to the attention of the conference that BSF personnel are now using non-lethal weapons such as pump-action guns along the Indo-Bangla border, which has resulted in considerable change in the environment at the border.
Both the forces have agreed to look into each other’s concerns on varied border issues with an open mind and to increase exchange of actionable intelligence to curb transborder crimes and to maintain a peaceful atmosphere along the Indo-Bangla border.
The Indian delegation was led by Inspector General Tripura Frontier Susanta Kumar Nath accompanied by IG Meghalaya whereas the Bangladesh delegation was led by Tanveer Gani Chowdhury Additional Director General, Region Commander, South East Region Chattogram of Border Guard Bangladesh accompanied by Region Commander NE Region Sarail, Sector Commanders of BGB Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh, and other BGB delegates.
The next coordination conference will be held in Bangladesh.
BSF-BGB conference culminates on ‘positive note’
MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter Last updated Nov 30, 2021
Inspector General BSF Tripura Frontier, Susanta Kr Nath (3rd from left) and BGB official Tanveer Gani Chowdhury (4th from left) and others address media persons after the signing of joint Record of Discussion at Meghalaya BSF Headquarter Umpling in the city on Monday. (ST)
SHILLONG, Nov 29: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprised the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) about the details of hideout camps of Indian Insurgent Groups based in Bangladesh, besides a list of Bangladeshi criminals involved in breaching the fence, attack and assaults on BSF personnel and Indian nationals.
At the culminating ceremony of the BSF-BGB border coordination conference here on Monday, the BSF also submitted its concerns over cattle smuggling, Fake Indian Currency Note racketeers, Bangladeshi traffickers and touts involved in transportation of drugs, human trafficking, and sympathisers of Indian insurgents in Bangladesh.
During the conference, the Inspector General (IG) of BSF requested the Region Commander of BGB to take effective measures to stop illegal migration of Bangladesh nationals, prevention of transborder crimes and sought action against Indian insurgent groups, whose camps still exist in the neighbouring country.
On concerns about Bangladesh, the BGB delegation emphasised on firing on Bangladesh national by Indian nationals/BSF, kidnapping/apprehension of Bangladeshi nationals, illegal trespassing by Indian nationals into Bangladesh territory, and smuggling of various types of drugs/narcotics from India to Bangladesh.
To this, the BSF mentioned that the force is exercising maximum restraint and only resorts to firing as a last option or in self-defence.
It was also brought to the attention of the conference that BSF personnel are now using non-lethal weapons such as pump-action guns along the Indo-Bangla border, which has resulted in considerable change in the environment at the border.
Both the forces have agreed to look into each other’s concerns on varied border issues with an open mind and to increase exchange of actionable intelligence to curb transborder crimes and to maintain a peaceful atmosphere along the Indo-Bangla border.
The Indian delegation was led by Inspector General Tripura Frontier Susanta Kumar Nath accompanied by IG Meghalaya whereas the Bangladesh delegation was led by Tanveer Gani Chowdhury Additional Director General, Region Commander, South East Region Chattogram of Border Guard Bangladesh accompanied by Region Commander NE Region Sarail, Sector Commanders of BGB Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh, and other BGB delegates.
The next coordination conference will be held in Bangladesh.
BSF raises concern over Indian insurgents based in Bangladesh - The Shillong Times
SHILLONG, Nov 29: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprised the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) about the details of hideout camps of Indian Insurgent Groups based in Bangladesh, besides a list of Bangladeshi criminals involved in breaching the fence, attack and assaults on BSF personnel and...
theshillongtimes.com