The BSF’s requirement is for vertical take-off and landing birds that weigh less than 4 kg and can operate in temperatures from minus 10 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius in conditions of dust, drizzle and humidity.

With a flight endurance of at least 40 minutes and operating altitude of 400 above ground or more, the UAVs are to be equipped with a day time colour camera and night time thermal imager along with data relaying and target tracking capabilities.

Several tracts of the border, especially the riverine areas along the meandering courses of the Ravi and the Sutlej in Punjab as well as the marshy region of the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat are vulnerable and difficult to guard, making them prone to infiltration and smuggling. The Jammu region, with its rugged terrain and numerous rivulets is also highly active due to regular ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts.

The Army too is in the market for such systems that can be operated from high-altitude areas at a height above 18,000 feet.