BSF picks up 5, including RAB officials

Published at 02:51 pm October 10th, 2019

File photo of a portion of the Bangladesh-India border fence Syed Zakir Hossain/Dhaka TribuneNames of the female could not be known yetIndian Border Security Force (BSF) has picked up five people, including three Rapid Action battalion (RAB) personnel, from Ashabari border under Brahmanpara upazila of Comilla district.Of them, three RAB officials are Ridan Borua, Abdul majid, and sepoy Wahid. Names of the female RAB sources could not be known yet.Brahmanpara police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahjahan Kabir said: “BSF men picked them up around 10:45am on Thursday. BSF officials confirmed us that they are now in their custody.”