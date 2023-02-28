BSF members intrude into Bangladesh​

The Indian Border Security Force and some civilians trespassed on Bangladesh territory along Godagari upazila in Rajshahi on Sunday, tortured farmers, and fled after dropping their rifles in the face of resistance.



Later, Border Guard Bangladesh handed over the recovered rifles to the BSF in a battalion-level flag meeting while protesting against the intrusion, said officials.

Two BSF members along with three Indian citizens trespassed on Bangladeshi territory and beat up several shepherds at about 11:00am, leaving one of them seriously injured as he was hit on the head.

‘As the BSF members were trying to take the injured shepherd away to India, about 8-10 shepherds resisted, risking their lives, and snatched the shepherd and the rifles from the BSF members,’ he added.

‘As the situation went out of their control and there was infighting among them, the BSF men fled away, dropping their rifles’, he said, adding that BGB members from the Khorchoka outpost later recovered the rifles inside Bangladeshi territory.

BSF members intrude into Bangladesh The Indian Border Security Force and some civilians trespassed on Bangladesh territory along Godagari upazila in Rajshahi on Sunday, tortured farmers, and fled after dropping...