BSF members intrude into Bangladesh​

BSF members intrude into BangladeshStaff Correspondent . Rajshahi | Published: 21:39, Feb 27,2023 | Updated: 00:17, Feb 28,2023
Representational image.
The Indian Border Security Force and some civilians trespassed on Bangladesh territory along Godagari upazila in Rajshahi on Sunday, tortured farmers, and fled after dropping their rifles in the face of resistance.
Later, Border Guard Bangladesh handed over the recovered rifles to the BSF in a battalion-level flag meeting while protesting against the intrusion, said officials.
Belal Uddin Sohel, chairman of the Deopara union parishad in the upazila, said that shepherds from several villages, including Mollapara and Kasutaka, in the upazila used to graze their buffaloes in Nirmal Char along the Padma River inside Bangladesh territory.
Two BSF members along with three Indian citizens trespassed on Bangladeshi territory and beat up several shepherds at about 11:00am, leaving one of them seriously injured as he was hit on the head.
‘As the BSF members were trying to take the injured shepherd away to India, about 8-10 shepherds resisted, risking their lives, and snatched the shepherd and the rifles from the BSF members,’ he added.
The UP chairman said that the injured shepherd was admitted to Godagari Upazila Health Complex with head injuries.
Contacted, BGB Rajshahi-1 commander Lt Colonel Sabbir Ahmed told New Age that the BSF members intruded about two hundred yards inside Bangladesh territory and locked into an altercation with locals.
‘As the situation went out of their control and there was infighting among them, the BSF men fled away, dropping their rifles’, he said, adding that BGB members from the Khorchoka outpost later recovered the rifles inside Bangladeshi territory.
Sabbir Ahmed said that following the incident, they held a battalion-level flag meeting on Sunday afternoon, where they handed over the rifles and strongly protested against the intrusion.
Earlier, on February 17, the BSF shot dead a Bangladeshi day labourer in the border area near the Hili land port in Dinajpur.
According to Ain o Salish Kendra, the BSF killed at least two Bangladeshis in January on the border with India, while at least 16 Bangladeshis were killed in 2022 and the number of shooting deaths was 18 in 2021.
At least 1,236 Bangladeshis were killed and 1,145 injured in shootings by the BSF between 2000 and 2020, according to rights organisation Odhikar.
