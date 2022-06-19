What's new

BSF jawan’s body brought to Shillong via Bangladesh

BSF jawan’s body brought to Shillong via Bangladesh
TNN / Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:31 IST




SHILLONG: The body of a BSF jawan, who died following a landslide, was taken from South West Khasi Hills to through the riverine route via neighbouring Bangladesh on Saturday as land routes were severely affected due to incessant rain.

Constable Satish Kumar Singh, a native of , belonged to the 170th Battalion of the Meghalaya Frontier. Following the landslide, debris crushed the barrack at Lalghat Border Out Post (BOP) in Ranikor area near Borsora in South West Khasi Hills on Friday, following which Singh lost his life.

“The body of Lt Ct Satish Kumar Singh of Maudha, PS Khanpur, Ghaziabad who died in a landslide at Lalghat BoP in South West Khasi Hills was taken by boat up to Bagli BoP & could not be taken to Shillong directly as the area was totally cut off due to landslides. With coordination by BSF Meghalaya & Bangladeh (sic) Rifles, the body was taken by boat from Bagli BoP to Gomaghat BoP and then to Shillong,” CM Conrad K Sangma tweeted on Saturday.

Bsf Jawan's Body Brought To Shillong Via B'desh | Shillong News - Times of India

The body of a BSF jawan, who died following a landslide, was taken from South West Khasi Hills to Shillong through the riverine route via neighbourin
