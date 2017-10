The Indian Border Security Force has herded around 50 Rohingya women and children near the village of Putkhali in Jessore’s Benapole upazila.Khulna 21 Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion Commander Lt Col Tariqul Hakim said BSF troopers have been herding the Rohingya refugees near the border since Saturday morning.He said the BSF had attempted several times to push the Rohingya back in. Their attempts were foiled by the BGB.Lt Col Tariqul also said the BGB is on high alert to ensure the BSF do not manage to push the Rohingya into Bangladesh.The Rohingya women and children are currently living in the jungle near the BSF camp in Angrail. BGB suspect the BSF of attempting against in the cover of darkness.On Friday, the BSF pushed in 18 Rohingya refugees via the border with Satkhira. And in the previous week, they sent 57 Rohingya people to Bangladesh.The BSF actions are in defiance of the Indian Supreme Court ruling which explicitly said the Indian government could deport the Rohingya refugees from the country.