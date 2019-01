General Arshad pointed out during a conversation in Bangkok, on the sidelines of one of our track-II dialogues, that the location of response can be anywhere within a 200-250 kilometre radius of the location where the initial firing took place: “if fired at in one area it is not necessary that you respond in the same area. If there are no good targets on the other side to respond to because they have dominating positions, the division commander will decide to respond in an area where we have an upper hand so we could give a better response to the other side.”



In other words, firing by the Pakistan Army in the Jammu sector could potentially be responded to by the Indian Army in the Rajouri sector. This “releasing of pressure elsewhere” dynamic could work at the brigade, division or even at the corps level.

Click to expand...