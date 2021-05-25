BSE INDIA hits $3 trillion m-cap for the first time ever

What's new

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

Sep 20, 2014
NEW DELHI: Mumbai-based stock exchange BSE on Monday said the cumulative market cap of the all listed companies on its platform hit the $3 trillion mark intraday for the first time in history.

“Market capitalization of equities of listed companies on @bseindia reached $3 trillion intra day for the first time ever. A great milestone on a long journey. Congratulations to all 6.9 crore+ registered investors, 1400+ brokers, 69,000+ MF distributors and 4700+ companies,” Ashishkumar Chauhan, CEO of BSE said in a tweet.

The exchange’s market cap had earlier in the year hit Rs 200 lakh crore mark for the first time ever.

As the covid cases have started declining, the market has boomed, lifting the market cap to fresh highs. In the last. The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex has climbed nearly 2,000 points in the last seven sessions.

Investors are expecting the reopening of the economy as the second wave of the pandemic subsides. This may bring pent up demand, accelerating the economic recovery. However, there are some fears of a third wave later in the year.


